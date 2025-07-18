Baba accused of running terror camp; ₹500cr conversion racket

Conversion racket targeted Hindu women, minors

Investigators say the money went into building a huge house in Balrampur, buying luxury SUVs, and setting up a building meant for terror activities.

The group reportedly targeted Hindu women and minors for conversion by offering rewards.

Key arrests include Baba's son Mehboob and two associates, while the Enforcement Directorate is now looking into properties worth over ₹100 crore.

A community boycott has also been called by Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi.