Myanmar refugees return home as situation improves

3,000 refugees returned home; 35,000 still in Mizoram

When violence first broke out, nearly 4,700 people found shelter in Mizoram—some in relief camps and others with local families.

Most are from the Chin tribes, who share close cultural bonds with the Mizo community, making it easier to settle in.

Still, around 35,000 refugees remain in Mizoram since the military coup of 2021 has left parts of Myanmar unstable.