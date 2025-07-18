Next Article
Myanmar refugees return home as situation improves
About 3,000 refugees from Myanmar have safely headed back home after arriving in early July in Mizoram's Champhai district.
They originally fled their villages in Chin State because of fighting, but with things settling down at the India-Myanmar border, many felt it was finally safe to return.
3,000 refugees returned home; 35,000 still in Mizoram
When violence first broke out, nearly 4,700 people found shelter in Mizoram—some in relief camps and others with local families.
Most are from the Chin tribes, who share close cultural bonds with the Mizo community, making it easier to settle in.
Still, around 35,000 refugees remain in Mizoram since the military coup of 2021 has left parts of Myanmar unstable.