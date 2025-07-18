Maharashtra-Telangana border row: Villagers protest, say they feel connected to Telangana
Maharashtra just announced plans to absorb 14 villages near the border of Telangana's Adilabad district into Chandrapur, citing old revenue records as the reason.
The move was discussed in a big meeting in Mumbai with village reps and officials, but the affected villages—currently part of Rajura and Jiwati taluks—are still officially in Maharashtra.
Villagers want to know which state will take care of them
The Telangana government hasn't responded yet, but people living in these villages are already protesting, saying they feel connected to Telangana and rely on its welfare schemes.
Politically, the issue is heating up too: opposition parties want clear answers and protection of state borders.
For many villagers, this isn't just about maps—it's about where they belong and which state supports them best.