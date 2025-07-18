Maharashtra-Telangana border row: Villagers protest, say they feel connected to Telangana

Villagers want to know which state will take care of them

The Telangana government hasn't responded yet, but people living in these villages are already protesting, saying they feel connected to Telangana and rely on its welfare schemes.

Politically, the issue is heating up too: opposition parties want clear answers and protection of state borders.

For many villagers, this isn't just about maps—it's about where they belong and which state supports them best.