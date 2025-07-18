Delhi removes police clearance must for liquor licenses

Excise Department will check fire safety, municipal clearances

Now, places like eating houses, motels, and guesthouses can apply for licenses (think microbreweries or airport lounges) without any police documentation.

The Excise Department will only check fire safety and municipal clearances.

Manpreet Singh from the National Restaurant Association of India called this move a "game-changer," saying it'll speed things up and attract more investment to Delhi's hospitality sector.