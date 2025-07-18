Next Article
Delhi removes police clearance must for liquor licenses
Delhi just made it way easier for hotels, restaurants, and clubs to get liquor licenses—no more waiting around for a police lodging certificate.
This change, following a directive from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, is all about cutting out slow paperwork and making life simpler for the city's hospitality scene.
Excise Department will check fire safety, municipal clearances
Now, places like eating houses, motels, and guesthouses can apply for licenses (think microbreweries or airport lounges) without any police documentation.
The Excise Department will only check fire safety and municipal clearances.
Manpreet Singh from the National Restaurant Association of India called this move a "game-changer," saying it'll speed things up and attract more investment to Delhi's hospitality sector.