Man kills girlfriend after she leaves him for another: UP
In Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, Jagdeesh Raikwar has been arrested for murdering his girlfriend Rani.
The two had been living together since Rani left her husband, but things turned dark when Rani refused Raikwar's request for Rani and his to-be wife to live together and later left him for someone else.
Feeling betrayed, Raikwar poisoned her drink and strangled her after she passed out.
Murderer had carefully planned the crime
Rani's body was found by fishermen in a blue sack, identified by a tattoo of 'R-Jagdeesh' on her hand.
Police say Raikwar carefully planned the murder—he researched online and bought poison from a local shop.
He was caught while trying to escape and reportedly showed no remorse during questioning, even claiming Rani "wanted to die."