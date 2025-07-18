Man kills girlfriend after she leaves him for another: UP India Jul 18, 2025

In Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, Jagdeesh Raikwar has been arrested for murdering his girlfriend Rani.

The two had been living together since Rani left her husband, but things turned dark when Rani refused Raikwar's request for Rani and his to-be wife to live together and later left him for someone else.

Feeling betrayed, Raikwar poisoned her drink and strangled her after she passed out.