Rahul Gandhi's 'State of India' remark: Court date shifted to August India Jul 18, 2025

Rahul Gandhi's next court date in Sambhal has been moved to August 25, 2025.

It was supposed to happen today, but got delayed because the court was busy with bar association election nominations.

The case is about a statement Gandhi made back in January, saying his fight was with the "State of India," not just BJP-RSS.