Rahul Gandhi's 'State of India' remark: Court date shifted to August
Rahul Gandhi's next court date in Sambhal has been moved to August 25, 2025.
It was supposed to happen today, but got delayed because the court was busy with bar association election nominations.
The case is about a statement Gandhi made back in January, saying his fight was with the "State of India," not just BJP-RSS.
Complaint filed by Hindu Shakti Dal leader
Simran Gupta, who leads the Hindu Shakti Dal, filed the complaint—she felt Gandhi's words disrespected citizens and democracy.
After local officials didn't act, she took it to court in January.
Now, Judge Aarti Faujdar is handling the case as it moves forward.