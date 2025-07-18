Next Article
World's oldest marathon runner killed in hit-and-run, NRI arrested
Fauja Singh, the world's oldest marathon runner at 114, was tragically killed in a hit-and-run while crossing a highway near his village in Punjab.
The driver, Amritpal Singh Dhillon (26), an NRI recently back from Canada, fled the scene but was tracked down through CCTV and car parts left behind.
Singh's son criticizes driver, funeral set for July 20
Singh passed away from severe head injuries despite being rushed to the hospital.
Dhillon was arrested two days later and is now in judicial custody for rash driving and fleeing the scene. He told police he panicked and didn't realize who he'd hit.
Singh's son criticized Dhillon for not stopping to help, while leaders like PM Modi paid tribute to Singh's legacy.
The funeral is set for July 20.