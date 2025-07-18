World's oldest marathon runner killed in hit-and-run, NRI arrested

Singh's son criticizes driver, funeral set for July 20

Singh passed away from severe head injuries despite being rushed to the hospital.

Dhillon was arrested two days later and is now in judicial custody for rash driving and fleeing the scene. He told police he panicked and didn't realize who he'd hit.

Singh's son criticized Dhillon for not stopping to help, while leaders like PM Modi paid tribute to Singh's legacy.

The funeral is set for July 20.