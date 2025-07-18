Mangaluru man poses as entrepreneur to con wealthy, arrested
A 43-year-old man, Roshan Saldana, was arrested in Mangaluru after allegedly posing as a big-shot entrepreneur and tricking wealthy people into paying huge "advance fees" for fake loans.
Police say he targeted victims across India by promising loans worth hundreds of crores, but it was all a scam.
Man's bank records show transactions topping ₹40 crore
During the raid, cops seized cheques, forged documents, jewelry, luxury liquor, and even a diamond ring worth ₹2.75 crore from Saldana's home—total haul valued at over ₹6.5 lakh.
His bank records show transactions topping ₹40 crore in just four months.
Cases have now been filed against him in Mangaluru and Chitradurga under various sections of the law.
The investigation is still on to see how far his scams spread—including to cities like Delhi and Mumbai.