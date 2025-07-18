Next Article
India to connect Indus, Chenab rivers in J&K
India is looking to connect the Indus and Chenab rivers in Jammu & Kashmir, aiming to boost its control over the region's water.
This big move follows India's suspension of participation in the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.
The government is eyeing major players like NHPC and SJVN to help build the needed infrastructure.
India wants more water flowing to Delhi
The main idea? Get more water flowing to Delhi and improve irrigation in Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan by linking these rivers with existing canal systems.
There's a lot of planning ahead—like tackling tough Himalayan terrain and running feasibility studies—but if it works, it could ease water shortages up north while strengthening India's grip on its river resources.