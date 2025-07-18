India to connect Indus, Chenab rivers in J&K India Jul 18, 2025

India is looking to connect the Indus and Chenab rivers in Jammu & Kashmir, aiming to boost its control over the region's water.

This big move follows India's suspension of participation in the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.

The government is eyeing major players like NHPC and SJVN to help build the needed infrastructure.