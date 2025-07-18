Kapil Raj, IRS officer who investigated Kejriwal, Modi, Choksi
Kapil Raj, a 2009-batch IRS officer known for tackling some of India's biggest financial crime cases, has resigned from his government post.
Until now, he was Additional Director at the Directorate General of GST Intelligence in Delhi and had spent eight years with the Enforcement Directorate.
Raj dealt with cases involving big names
Raj led investigations into headline-making scandals—like the arrests of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi Excise Policy case) and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (land scam).
He also took on big names like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, plus major scams involving West Bengal coal and Yes Bank.
Raj's exit is a big deal for India's fight against financial crime
With his deep experience and track record, his absence could affect ongoing probes.
Authorities will be keeping a close eye on what comes next.