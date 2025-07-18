Next Article
Chhattisgarh: Six Maoists killed in encounter with security forces
Six Maoists were killed on Friday during a gunfight with security forces in the dense forests of Abujhmad, Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh.
Acting on a tip-off about Maoist activity, police teams moved in and exchanged fire with the group.
The clash is part of ongoing efforts to tackle Naxalism in the region.
Operation still underway
Security forces recovered the bodies along with AK-47s, SLRs, explosives, and daily-use supplies from the site.
The operation was still active at last update.
Narayanpur has seen several major anti-Naxal actions this year—including one in May where 26 Naxals were killed—showing the government's push to end Naxal presence by March 2026.