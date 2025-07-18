US labels Pakistan-based TRF as terrorist organization
The US has officially labeled The Resistance Front (TRF), a Pakistan-based group, as a terrorist organization after it claimed the April Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the designation, emphasizing America's commitment to fighting terrorism and keeping people safe.
Getting global action is tricky
India worked hard behind the scenes after the attack, sharing evidence with the US showing TRF's links to Lashkar-e-Taiba and naming Sheikh Sajjad Gul as its leader.
While this US designation is a big step in holding terror groups accountable, getting global action is tricky—UN sanctions are often blocked by political hurdles, especially with countries like China and Pakistan involved.
This highlights how international politics can slow down real progress against terrorism.