US labels Pakistan-based TRF as terrorist organization

Getting global action is tricky

India worked hard behind the scenes after the attack, sharing evidence with the US showing TRF's links to Lashkar-e-Taiba and naming Sheikh Sajjad Gul as its leader.

While this US designation is a big step in holding terror groups accountable, getting global action is tricky—UN sanctions are often blocked by political hurdles, especially with countries like China and Pakistan involved.

This highlights how international politics can slow down real progress against terrorism.