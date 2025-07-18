78% coal plants exempted from installing pollution control tech
India's Environment Ministry just announced that 78% of coal-based thermal power plants won't have to install flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) devices—tech that cuts sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions, which are linked to air pollution and health problems like asthma.
Only plants in the National Capital Region must add FGDs by December 2027; others will be reviewed case by case.
Reasons for the decision
Officials say studies from IIT Delhi, NIAS, and NEERI found SO2 levels are already within limits, and installing FGDs could bump up other pollutants.
But critics like CREA warn that SO2 is still a big problem and argue current monitoring isn't enough.
The deadline for FGD installation has been pushed back several times, raising questions about how serious the government is about fighting air pollution.