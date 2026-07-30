'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' crosses ₹100cr in India advance bookings?
What's the story
The latest installment in the Spider-Man franchise, titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has reportedly crossed the ₹100cr mark in advance bookings for its opening weekend in India. The film achieved this feat by 9:00pm on Wednesday, hours before its release on Thursday, per Pinkvilla. This milestone marks only the second time a Hollywood film has achieved such high pre-sales figures in India, with Avengers: Endgame being the first.
Record-breaking potential
'Brand New Day' could set new benchmarks
While the exact pre-sales figures for Avengers: Endgame are not known, estimates suggest they were between ₹110cr and ₹120cr.
If Spider-Man: Brand New Day's pre-sales fall within this range, it could potentially set a new record for Hollywood films in India.
The film has reportedly generated around ₹41cr in sales for its opening day, with final figures expected to reach approximately ₹45cr.
Weekend projections
'Brand New Day': Aiming for ₹200cr+ weekend in India
Unlike Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has a four-day weekend, which has also contributed to its high advance bookings.
The film is expected to surpass the ₹200cr mark by Sunday, with estimates suggesting it could exceed ₹250cr.
Its popularity among fans is evident as it has been especially favored for screenings in ScreenX and 4DX formats.
Global success
Dominating the domestic, international box office
The film's success is not limited to India. It reportedly raked in $35 million on Day 1 in China and is projected to earn up to $150 million there over the weekend. This makes it one of the biggest Hollywood openings of the decade.
The Destin Daniel Cretton directorial is likely to open at over $300 million in North America in its opening weekend. This will be the second-biggest opening of all-time for Hollywood, behind only Avengers: Endgame ($357 million).