'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' crosses ₹100cr in India advance bookings?

While the exact pre-sales figures for Avengers: Endgame are not known, estimates suggest they were between ₹110cr and ₹120cr.

If Spider-Man: Brand New Day's pre-sales fall within this range, it could potentially set a new record for Hollywood films in India.

The film has reportedly generated around ₹41cr in sales for its opening day, with final figures expected to reach approximately ₹45cr.