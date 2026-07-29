Record-breaking haul: 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' collects ₹80cr in presales
What's the story
The upcoming Hollywood film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is on track to break the all-time presales record for a Hollywood release in India. As of Wednesday morning, the Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer has reportedly raked in nearly ₹80cr in advance sales for its four-day extended opening weekend. The film's presales are expected to surpass those of Avengers: Endgame, which reportedly stands at around ₹90cr.
Opening day expectations
'Brand New Day' v/s 'Avengers: Endgame'
The film is also expected to beat the opening-day record of Avengers: Endgame, which earned ₹65cr (₹53.5cr nett) in 2019. However, this will depend on the walk-up business during the day.
Until now, Spider-Man has earned ₹31cr for Day 1 (Thursday), and ₹49cr for the other three days, per Pinkvilla.
The four-day extended weekend is likely to be bigger than Endgame's three-day run, with estimated earnings north of ₹200cr and possibly close to ₹250cr.
Global earnings
Global box office projections for the film
Sony and Marvel Studios are projecting the film to earn an estimated $465 million globally in its opening weekend. This would make it the biggest debut of the year.
The film opens midweek in major markets including China, Brazil, Mexico, and the UK.
Domestic opening (US) projections range between $180 million and $250 million.
Indian market
Ticket prices in India
In India, ticket prices have also increased with demand, with premium formats and opening-day shows in major cities crossing ₹3,700 in some luxury cinemas.
The film carries over Holland and Zendaya's story from Spider-Man: No Way Home, which had a record-breaking run.
Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, and Jon Bernthal make up the cast.