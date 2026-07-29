Record-breaking haul: 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' collects ₹80cr in presales

The film is also expected to beat the opening-day record of Avengers: Endgame, which earned ₹65cr (₹53.5cr nett) in 2019. However, this will depend on the walk-up business during the day.

Until now, Spider-Man has earned ₹31cr for Day 1 (Thursday), and ₹49cr for the other three days, per Pinkvilla.

The four-day extended weekend is likely to be bigger than Endgame's three-day run, with estimated earnings north of ₹200cr and possibly close to ₹250cr.