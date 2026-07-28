'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' has already collected ₹60cr in presales!
What's the story
The upcoming Hollywood film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, is reportedly making waves at the Indian box office with its advance bookings. The movie has reportedly raked in a whopping ₹60cr gross through opening-weekend advance bookings, according to a report by Pinkvilla. With two days to go before its release, it has already sold over one million tickets just from BookMyShow, and national chains have sold 3,50,000 tickets for the opening day and 9,00,000 tickets for the weekend.
Box office expectations
'Spider-Man' sequel could challenge 'Avengers: Endgame' record
The advance bookings for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have surpassed trade expectations, indicating a potential historic opening.
Of the ₹60cr gross, ₹24cr is just for the opening day, and the other ₹36cr is for the weekend.
Trade estimates suggest the film's final opening-day pre-sales could reach ₹35cr gross, easily targeting ₹50cr on opening day.
If it achieves this milestone, it could pose a significant challenge to Avengers: Endgame, which earned ₹65cr gross (₹53.5cr net) in India during its opening.
Ticket pricing
Ticket prices for 'Spider-Man' film
Despite the ticket prices for Spider-Man: Brand New Day being around ₹300-500, with select premium formats significantly higher, the film's advance booking momentum continues.
In some areas, prices have even crossed ₹3,000.
Although higher than usual, these prices are still lower than those for Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Meanwhile, the popularity of Avengers: Doomsday's trailer has also reportedly boosted global ticket sales for the upcoming film.