'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' has already collected ₹60cr in presales!

The advance bookings for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have surpassed trade expectations, indicating a potential historic opening.

Of the ₹60cr gross, ₹24cr is just for the opening day, and the other ₹36cr is for the weekend.

Trade estimates suggest the film's final opening-day pre-sales could reach ₹35cr gross, easily targeting ₹50cr on opening day.

If it achieves this milestone, it could pose a significant challenge to Avengers: Endgame, which earned ₹65cr gross (₹53.5cr net) in India during its opening.