Watch 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer before 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' shows
What's the story
The exciting trailer for Avengers: Doomsday will be screened with Spider-Man: Brand New Day shows in India, which releases in theaters on Thursday. This news comes as buzz continues to build around Avengers: Doomsday, one of Marvel's most awaited projects. The film is expected to feature several fan-favorite superheroes and promises an unprecedented threat that could change the future of the multiverse.
Theatrical experience
Marvel confirms trailer screening details
Marvel Studios has confirmed that the Avengers: Doomsday trailer will be attached to all available language versions (English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu) of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
This means audiences will have the chance to watch it on the big screen before the main feature begins, making their theatrical experience even more exciting.
Given Spider-Man has a big following in the country, the trailer release will help boost traction for Doomsday.
Film details
Meanwhile, here's everything we know about 'Avengers: Doomsday'
While Marvel Studios has kept several story details under wraps, Avengers: Doomsday is expected to be one of the biggest crossover events in the franchise's history. The film will reportedly bring together heroes from three different universes as they face an unprecedented threat.
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, it features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, and Florence Pugh, among others.
Box office expectations
'Brand New Day': Cast and box office predictions
Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is generating immense buzz ahead of its release. The film sees Tom Holland return as Peter Parker and has already broken advance booking records in multiple markets.
In India, industry estimates suggest a ₹50-60 crore opening for the film, which is tracking an $800 million debut weekend globally.
It will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 30.