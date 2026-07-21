'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer out: Where is Spider-Man?

Holland's involvement in the next solo Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, releasing on July 31, could be the reason for his limited role in Avengers: Doomsday.

The two films were shot simultaneously, with Doomsday starting production in April 2025 and wrapping up in September, while Brand New Day was filmed over the summer.

This scheduling conflict may have made it difficult for Holland to take on a significant role in both projects.