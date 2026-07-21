'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer out: Where is Spider-Man?
What's the story
The trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, was released recently. The film is set to hit theaters on December 18. It teases the arrival of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, one of the most formidable villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, fan favorite Tom Holland's Spider-Man was absent from the clip. Will the web swinger join the gang?
Scheduling conflicts
Did shooting schedules make things difficult for Holland?
Holland's involvement in the next solo Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, releasing on July 31, could be the reason for his limited role in Avengers: Doomsday.
The two films were shot simultaneously, with Doomsday starting production in April 2025 and wrapping up in September, while Brand New Day was filmed over the summer.
This scheduling conflict may have made it difficult for Holland to take on a significant role in both projects.
New character
Trailer showcases Marvel heroes
Another theory suggests that makers want to keep Peter Parker's role in Doomsday a secret till we see what happens in Brand New Day.
Meanwhile, Lewis Pullman has been confirmed to play Robert Reynolds, aka Sentry, in Avengers: Doomsday.
This was revealed during Marvel's livestream event where the first official trailer was released.
The trailer features several returning heroes and teams such as Thor, Captain America, Shang-Chi, Yelena Belova, the Thunderbolts, Namor, Black Panthers, Gambit, and Magneto.
Star-studded lineup
Cast of 'Avengers: Doomsday'
The cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes.
Other notable names are Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), and Patrick Stewart (Professor X).
Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers at the end of the trailer.
Director's comeback
Box office performance of previous 'Avengers' films
Avengers: Doomsday is the first MCU feature for the Russo brothers since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which was a massive commercial success.
The film has been written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely.
To date, the four Avengers films have grossed over $7.7 billion at the box office, according to Deadline.
Doomsday is set for a December 18 release, and advance booking for premium seats has already begun.