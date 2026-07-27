'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' gets U/A 13+ rating; check runtime
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given a U/A 13+ certificate to the upcoming Hollywood film Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The certification process was completed a week before its release. However, some changes were mandated by the board. These include muting and removing "obscene" words from the audio and subtitles in three instances, one in the first half and two in the post-interval portion.
Content alteration
CBFC also ordered deletion of this scene
Apart from muting "obscene" words, the CBFC also ordered the deletion of an eight-second-long lip-lock scene from the film, reported Bollywood Hungama.
After these alterations were made, the studio was awarded the certificate on July 23.
The final runtime of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is 144.52 minutes (2 hours, 24 minutes, and 52 seconds).
Film details
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' eyes ₹50cr opening in India
Spider-Man: Brand New Day brings back Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon. It is a sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).
The film has reportedly sold 2.6 lakh tickets across the top three national chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis, and is expected to clock advances in the range of four lakh tickets by its release day on Thursday.
This may lead to an unprecedented opening of ₹50 crore for a Hollywood film in India.
Pricing strategy
'Brand New Day' ticket prices at par with 'Dhurandhar 2'
Cinemas have been instructed to implement mega-blockbuster pricing bands for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "In a few cinemas, the rates are at par with Dhurandhar The Revenge, but in most theaters and multiplexes, the rates are lower than the Ranveer Singh-starrer."
"This is because Dhurandhar sequel's buzz was historic."
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton.