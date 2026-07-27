IMAX, ScreenX, 4DX, or Infinity Vision: Which one is better?

IMAX is the most popular premium format for tentpoles. It's not just about a bigger screen; certain films are specifically made for it.

Directors like Nolan have used IMAX cameras to shoot major sequences in films such as The Dark Knight, Interstellar, Dunkirk, Tenet, and Oppenheimer.

The Odyssey was shot entirely on an IMAX camera.

IMAX screens offer better resolution, sound, immersive quality, and more.

Dune 3 releases on IMAX in December.