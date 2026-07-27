IMAX, ScreenX, 4DX, or Infinity Vision: Which one is better?
What's the story
With the rise of streaming services, filmmakers are planning their biggest releases as theatrical events. While this has meant viewers are increasingly not giving chances to small or mid-budget movies in theaters, the big films are offering audiences an experience they can't replicate at home with premium options like IMAX, ScreenX, 4DX, or Infinity Vision. Here's a breakdown of these formats and what they offer for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and other upcoming blockbusters.
1
IMAX
IMAX is the most popular premium format for tentpoles. It's not just about a bigger screen; certain films are specifically made for it.
Directors like Nolan have used IMAX cameras to shoot major sequences in films such as The Dark Knight, Interstellar, Dunkirk, Tenet, and Oppenheimer.
The Odyssey was shot entirely on an IMAX camera.
IMAX screens offer better resolution, sound, immersive quality, and more.
Dune 3 releases on IMAX in December.
2
ScreenX
ScreenX takes a different approach by extending selected scenes onto the left and right walls of the auditorium, creating a 270-degree panoramic presentation.
As per Variety India, only specially mastered scenes can use these side projections, typically large action sequences or sweeping landscapes.
This format expands the visual experience around you but may occasionally distract some viewers with its immersive spectacle.
Notably, the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been shot for this format.
3
4DX
If IMAX changes what you see and ScreenX widens your viewing arena, then 4DX transports you to the film setting. It's like a theme park ride with a popcorn bucket in your hand.
In a 4DX hall, the seats move in sync with the on-screen action, tilting and shaking during car chases or simulating wind bursts during storms. Snow falls, water splashes into your faces, and more.
This format targets immersiveness rather than improving picture quality.
4
Infinity Vision
Lastly, Infinity Vision, introduced by Disney at CinemaCon 2026, is a premium large-format certification. It identifies theaters that meet the studio's standards for large screens, laser projection, immersive sound, and premium presentation.
The initiative will kick off with the re-release of Avengers: Endgame and play a crucial role in the rollout of Avengers: Doomsday.
Unlike IMAX, Infinity Vision doesn't expand images or use proprietary cameras but focuses on delivering brighter visuals and richer colors.
Format selection
Which format should you choose?
Choosing a format depends on what you prioritize.
If a filmmaker specifically shoots or masters sequences for IMAX, that's generally the closest representation of their creative vision.
ScreenX offers an immersive experience that no standard theater can replicate, while 4DX allows your seat to become part of the action.
Infinity Vision is an excellent premium option if you want better picture quality, sound, and a luxurious theatrical experience.