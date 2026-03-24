Disney is reportedly planning to give Avengers: Doomsday a premium theatrical release in Dolby, D-Box, and 4DX formats. This comes after the studio lost IMAX exclusivity for the film to Dune: Part Three. Both films are set to hit theaters on December 18. However, Dune will enjoy a three-week exclusive window in IMAX theaters, including the opening weekend. Thus, Doomsday needs a strong boost to compete with Dune 3.

Countermeasures Disney is exploring other premium theatrical options Disney is exploring other premium theatrical options for Avengers: Doomsday to offset the loss of IMAX exclusivity. The studio is also considering more personalized premium theater experiences across 322-chain specific theatrical formats. One such option is AMC's XL format, which features a wall-to-wall screen at least 40 feet wide and uses 4k Laser projection.

Expectations 'Avengers: Doomsday' cast and crew Avengers: Doomsday is expected to do exceptionally well at the box office, thanks to its star-studded cast. The film features Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Letitia Wright as Shuri/Black Panther, and Simu Liu as Shang-Chi.

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Film details 'Avengers: Doomsday,' 'Dune 3' details Avengers: Doomsday will also feature all members of the Fantastic Four and the Thunderbolts, along with other X-Men from the original live-action films. The film is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, and written by Stephen McFeely, Michael Waldron, Jack Kirby, and Stan Lee. It is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Kevin Feige. On the other hand, Denis Villeneuve's Dune 3 will see Timothee Chalamet return as Paul Atreides, along with Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and others.

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