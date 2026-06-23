'The Odyssey' v/s 'Spider-Man 4': Nolan's film wins IMAX round
What's the story
Despite being shot and formatted for IMAX, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will not be released in India in this format. The decision comes as Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has already taken over all IMAX screens in India and worldwide. In fact, IMAX Investor Relations's Blockbuster Slate does not include the upcoming Spider-Man film among its scheduled exhibitions. Speaking to Variety India, IMAX confirmed, "We are not playing 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' in India."
Box office success
'Spider-Man' presales are still breaking records
Despite not having an IMAX release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already broken records for first-day US advance ticket sales. The film's presale is the fourth largest in history, only behind Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In India alone, it sold over 45K tickets on its first day across select Premium Large Format (PLF) and 4DX screens.
Alternative formats
Focus on ScreenX and other premium formats
The film is also focusing on releasing in the ScreenX format. Director Destin Daniel Cretton revealed that it was shot for this 270-degree format, which extends scenes onto the side walls of the auditorium. For Indian audiences, it will be released (in ScreenX) in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Other formats include EPIC HDR, Dolby Cinema, PCX, EPIQ, Luxon LED, and Barco HDR.
Format guide
Explaining common cinema formats
Here's a quick cheat sheet of common cinema release formats and what makes each unique: IMAX boasts a massive screen, enhanced projection, and powerful sound for maximum immersion. ScreenX focuses on extending scenes onto the side walls, creating a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience. 4DX is another premium format that adds moving seats and effects like wind, water, scents, and vibrations synchronized with the narration.
Industry impact
Recent notable clashes over IMAX screens
One of the most talked-about recent IMAX clashes was between Oppenheimer and Mission: Impossible 7. The latter opened on IMAX screens on July 12 but had to leave after a week due to Oppenheimer's three-week exclusivity window. This reportedly upset Tom Cruise. The long-running Barbenheimer feud also saw Barbie not getting an IMAX release initially, only to be released in standard 2D formats and premium Dolby Cinema format in July before its September IMAX format release.
Format disputes
Controversy between 'War 2' and 'Coolie'
The Indian 2025 films War 2 and Coolie were also caught in a controversy when IMAX decided to screen the Hrithik Roshan starrer, leaving Rajinikanth's film to fend for itself. The rift began when Coolie's makers released a poster with the IMAX logo without approval. Another potential clash is brewing between Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday, both set to release on December 18. Meanwhile, The Odyssey is set for a July 17 release, and Spider-Man 4 for July 31.