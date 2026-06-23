Interestingly, both films star Tom Holland

'The Odyssey' v/s 'Spider-Man 4': Nolan's film wins IMAX round

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:11 pm Jun 23, 202601:11 pm

What's the story

Despite being shot and formatted for IMAX, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will not be released in India in this format. The decision comes as Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has already taken over all IMAX screens in India and worldwide. In fact, IMAX Investor Relations's Blockbuster Slate does not include the upcoming Spider-Man film among its scheduled exhibitions. Speaking to Variety India, IMAX confirmed, "We are not playing 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' in India."