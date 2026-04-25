RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes his 2nd century in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has smashed his 2nd century in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The teenage sensation got to his hundred versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 36 of the IPL 2026 season on Saturday. The match is being held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. He was part of a 112-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside Dhruv Jurel.
Information
2nd IPL ton for the youngster
In his debut campaign year, Sooryavanshi hammered a scintillating ton as RR chased down 210 in 15.5 overs against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. He went on to smash the fastest IPL century for an Indian batter (35 balls). He scored a 38-ball 101 (4s-7, 6s-11).
Performance
A 36-ball century against SRH
Sooryavanshi completed his ton against SRH off just 36 balls. He reached the landmark with a six off Sakib Hussain's bowling in the 14th over. However, the very next ball saw him depart. It was pure exhibition of aggressive stroke-play and ability to smash the ball from the teenager. He hit 5 fours and 12 sixes in his knock of 103 off 37 balls.
Stats
6th RR batter to register multiple IPL hundreds
As per ESPNcricinfo, Sooryavanshi became the 6th RR batter to smash multiple IPL hundreds. He has joined the likes of Jos Buttler (7), Yashasvi Jaiswal (2), Sanju Samson (2), Ajinkya Rahane (2) and Shane Watson (2). Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is now the 12th batter to register an IPL hundred against SRH.
Runs
Sooryavanshi surpasses 600 runs and 50 IPL sixes
With this effort of 103, Sooryavanshi has raced past the 6,00-run mark in IPL. From 15 matches, he owns 609 runs at 40.60. In addition to two centuries, he has three fifties. During the course of his knock, Sooryavanshi went past 50 IPL sixes. He now owns 56 sixes alongside 49 fours. His strike rate is 222.26.
Information
Sooryavanshi surpasses 1,000 runs in T20s; clocks 4th hundred
With his 45th run versus SRH, Sooryavanshi completed 1,000 runs in T20 cricket. He now owns 1,058 runs from 26 matches at an average of 40-plus. He smashed his 4th T20 hundred (50s: 3).