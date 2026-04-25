RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes his 2nd century in IPL: Stats

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has smashed his 2nd century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The teenage sensation got to his hundred versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 36 of the IPL 2026 season on Saturday. The match is being held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. He was part of a 112-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside Dhruv Jurel.

Information 2nd IPL ton for the youngster In his debut campaign year, Sooryavanshi hammered a scintillating ton as RR chased down 210 in 15.5 overs against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. He went on to smash the fastest IPL century for an Indian batter (35 balls). He scored a 38-ball 101 (4s-7, 6s-11).

Performance A 36-ball century against SRH Sooryavanshi completed his ton against SRH off just 36 balls. He reached the landmark with a six off Sakib Hussain's bowling in the 14th over. However, the very next ball saw him depart. It was pure exhibition of aggressive stroke-play and ability to smash the ball from the teenager. He hit 5 fours and 12 sixes in his knock of 103 off 37 balls.

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Stats 6th RR batter to register multiple IPL hundreds As per ESPNcricinfo, Sooryavanshi became the 6th RR batter to smash multiple IPL hundreds. He has joined the likes of Jos Buttler (7), Yashasvi Jaiswal (2), Sanju Samson (2), Ajinkya Rahane (2) and Shane Watson (2). Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is now the 12th batter to register an IPL hundred against SRH.

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Runs Sooryavanshi surpasses 600 runs and 50 IPL sixes With this effort of 103, Sooryavanshi has raced past the 6,00-run mark in IPL. From 15 matches, he owns 609 runs at 40.60. In addition to two centuries, he has three fifties. During the course of his knock, Sooryavanshi went past 50 IPL sixes. He now owns 56 sixes alongside 49 fours. His strike rate is 222.26.