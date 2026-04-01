'Matka King' review: Vijay Varma excels in inconsistent show

Vijay Varma 's Matka King, out now on Amazon Prime Video , is created, written, and directed by Nagraj Manjule (Sairat). Co-starring Gulshan Grover , Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, and Jamie Lever, it's produced by Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat, and SMR Entertainment. The eight-episode series, set primarily in 1960s Bombay, attempts to offer a thrilling, stylish story but is undone by its length and predictability.

Plot A cotton trader introduces a new form of gambling The fictional show follows an enterprising, resilient man named Brij Bhatti, played by Varma. An ordinary cotton trader struggling to make ends meet, he devises a new gambling system called Matka, luring hundreds and becoming an overnight sensation. However, as his empire grows, so do his enemies, who begin to threaten him. Can Brij save himself? How far can he push his luck?

#1 Varma adds another special performance to his repertoire The makers have struck gold with Varma's casting, who's instantly believable as an ordinary man with extraordinary dreams. When poor economic prospects pose a risk to Brij's family, he immediately decides to rewrite his destiny, taking considerable risks everyday. Over time, everything he touches turns to gold, and Varma plays this character with utter confidence and unmatched magnetism. No false notes in his portrayal.

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#2 More on his performance Varma boasts an unmissable old-world charm and charisma, something incredibly tough to find in contemporary actors. It's this striking presence that has helped him build a successful OTT career (Darlings, Jaane Jaan, Dahaad, and Mirzapur, among others). Matka King further adds to his string of memorable performances. Even when the show slips and becomes painfully repetitive, his performance remains unwavering.

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#3 Impressive cinematography and ensemble help the show An angry young man sentiment courses through the story initially, when Brij rebels against his manager and establishes a rival business. It's this sentiment, of revenge, social mobility, and aspiration, that drives Brij's actions. Separately, through low lighting, vintage costumes, and old transportation, Manjule recreates the era gone by. The casting is also satisfactory, and Jadhav, Kamra, and Tamhankar's characters frequently drive the project.

#4 However, the series struggles to draw you in completely Matka King suffers from the same problem as many other Hindi OTT projects. The heavy-handed storytelling and a constant voiceover reiterating the most obvious events heavily mar the experience. Most moments aren't allowed to breathe on their own; the show must underline all its themes, all its messages. This leaves little room for nuance, and it's difficult to immerse yourself in the story.

#5 No twists and a bland turn of events Matka King aspires to pull the rug from under your feet, but repeatedly fails to do so. It's highly predictable, and what the show considers a twist is simply an obvious, unsurprising turn in the story. After a decent start, Matka King begins to lose momentum, and the long-winded narrative turns the viewing experience quite wearying.