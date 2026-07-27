'Jana Nayagan' posts bumper earnings; crosses ₹100cr net in India
What's the story
The action-drama film Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay and Bobby Deol, has crossed the ₹100cr net mark at the Indian box office. On its fourth day of release (July 26), it collected a net of ₹32cr across 12,107 shows. This is a 10.7% increase from the previous day's net collection of ₹28.9cr. The total India gross collections now stand at ₹145.98cr and total India net collections at ₹124.75cr so far!
International success
'Jana Nayagan' shines overseas, global gross surpasses ₹200cr mark
The film also performed well in overseas markets, collecting ₹10cr on Day 4 alone. This takes its total overseas gross to ₹71.5cr so far, pushing the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹217.48cr.
The film's success is a testament to its universal appeal and strong storyline that resonates with audiences across different regions and cultures.
Language-wise earnings
Language-wise breakdown of Day 4 net collection
On Day 4, the film's net collection was dominated by the Tamil version, which earned ₹27.3cr (67% occupancy), followed by Hindi with ₹3.35cr (19% occupancy) and Telugu with ₹1.35cr (24% occupancy).
The overall language-wise breakdown shows that the Tamil version has contributed significantly to the film's success in India, accounting for a whopping 57.6% occupancy at ₹108.25cr across 26,606 shows!
Regional success
Regional breakdown of film's 4th-day collection
The film's fourth-day box office collection was also impressive across different regions in India.
In Tamil Nadu, it earned ₹22.5cr. Karnataka followed with ₹4.75cr, and Kerala contributed ₹2.85cr.
The film's pan-India appeal is evident as it raked in ₹5.02cr from the rest of India on its fourth day!
The H Vinoth directorial also stars Pooja Hegde.