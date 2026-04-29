'Bhooth Bangla' remains strong; nears ₹200cr globally
What's the story
The horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, is steadily inching toward the ₹200 crore mark in global collections. After a dip on its second Monday, the film saw a slight increase in earnings on Tuesday (Day 12). Directed by Priyadarshan, it has reportedly earned ₹4.35 crore across 9,117 shows on Day 12 alone. This brings its total India gross collections to ₹144.25 crore and total India net collections to ₹121.4 crore so far!
Collection details
A look at film's collections in numbers
The film's collections saw a 19.2% growth on Day 12 compared to its Day 11 earnings. In the first week of its release, Bhooth Bangla earned ₹84.4 crore at the box office. The film's worldwide gross collection has now reached ₹195.25 crore, with an overseas net of ₹1.5 crore on Day 12 alone. Total overseas collection stands at ₹51 crore, per Sacnilk.
Competition
Competing with 'Michael,' 'Dhurandhar 2'
Despite its steady performance at the box office, Bhooth Bangla is currently facing stiff competition from the recently released biopic Michael and Ranveer Singh's juggernaut Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and the late Asrani. It was released in theaters on April 17 this year after multiple delays. Special paid previews were held on April 16.