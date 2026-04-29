'Bhooth Bangla' box office collection

'Bhooth Bangla' remains strong; nears ₹200cr globally

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:48 am Apr 29, 202610:48 am

What's the story

The horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, is steadily inching toward the ₹200 crore mark in global collections. After a dip on its second Monday, the film saw a slight increase in earnings on Tuesday (Day 12). Directed by Priyadarshan, it has reportedly earned ₹4.35 crore across 9,117 shows on Day 12 alone. This brings its total India gross collections to ₹144.25 crore and total India net collections to ₹121.4 crore so far!