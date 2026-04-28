'Bhooth Bangla' sees drop; India gross reaches ₹140cr
What's the story
The horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, has seen a significant drop in its box office collection on the second Monday. After earning ₹12.5cr on the second Sunday, the film's collection dropped by 70.8% to just ₹3.65cr across 8,755 shows in India on Day 11 (Monday), according to Sacnilk. The total India gross of the movie now stands at ₹139.25cr and net earnings at ₹117.05cr.
Box office battle
'Bhooth Bangla' v/s other recent Kumar films
Bhooth Bangla is currently facing tough competition from Michael and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film, which crossed the ₹180cr mark worldwide (₹188.75cr), has outperformed Kumar's recent films Kesari Chapter 2 (₹145.01cr), Sky Force (₹150.01cr), and Jolly LLB 3 (₹171.64cr). However, it may not surpass Housefull 5 (₹288.67cr) globally at the current pace of collection.
Film details
Everything to know about Priyadarshan's directorial
Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla features an ensemble cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and the late Asrani. The film was produced by Kumar along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Cape of Good Films. It was released in theaters on April 17 after several delays.