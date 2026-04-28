'Bhooth Bangla' box office collection

'Bhooth Bangla' sees drop; India gross reaches ₹140cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:35 pm Apr 28, 202612:35 pm

What's the story

The horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, has seen a significant drop in its box office collection on the second Monday. After earning ₹12.5cr on the second Sunday, the film's collection dropped by 70.8% to just ₹3.65cr across 8,755 shows in India on Day 11 (Monday), according to Sacnilk. The total India gross of the movie now stands at ₹139.25cr and net earnings at ₹117.05cr.