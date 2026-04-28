'Michael' collects an impressive ₹20cr in India in 4 days
What's the story
The Hollywood film Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson, has crossed the ₹20cr mark at the Indian box office by its fourth day of release. The biographical drama about late superstar Michael Jackson saw a drop in collections on its first Monday, but still managed to maintain a strong footing. The film earned an estimated ₹2.25cr net on Day 4 across 2,744 shows, according to Sacnilk.
Box office battle
Performance against local competition
Despite facing tough competition from local films like the Bollywood horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla and the spy thriller Dhurandhar 2, Michael has held its ground at the box office. On its second Monday (Day 11), Bhooth Bangla earned an estimated ₹3.65cr net (₹4.27cr gross), while Dhurandhar 2, now in its sixth week (Day 40), added ₹1cr net (₹1.25cr gross).
Global success
Global box office success
With Monday's earnings, Michael has now earned ₹22.5 crore gross in India and ₹18.75 crore net. The biopic has also been a global success, debuting atop the North American box office with an estimated $97 million. With releases in Europe, it has grossed nearly $220 million worldwide, according to Exhibitor Relations.