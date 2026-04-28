'Michael' box office collection

'Michael' collects an impressive ₹20cr in India in 4 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:13 am Apr 28, 202611:13 am

What's the story

The Hollywood film Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson, has crossed the ₹20cr mark at the Indian box office by its fourth day of release. The biographical drama about late superstar Michael Jackson saw a drop in collections on its first Monday, but still managed to maintain a strong footing. The film earned an estimated ₹2.25cr net on Day 4 across 2,744 shows, according to Sacnilk.