West Indies record second-highest total in T20 World Cups: Stats

In an incredible display of power-hitting, West Indies racked up 254/6 (20 overs) against Zimbabwe in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter. Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell slammed blazing half-centuries, while quickfire cameos from Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, and Jason Holder added the finishing touch. Notably, WI recorded the second-highest total in T20 World Cups. Here are the key stats.

Start Hetmyer lifts WI after early blow Electing to field, Zimbabwe kept WI quiet in the first two overs. While Brandon King (9) departed early, Hetmyer and Shai Hope added a rapid 37-run stand to steady the ship. Although Hope perished, the next few overs saw Hetmyer hammer the Zimbabwe spinners, including skipper Sikandar Raza. He raced to 50 off just 19 balls. And WI crossed 100 in the 10th over.

Dismissal Hetmyer falls for 85 Rovman Powell, who was earlier struggling to time the ball, also joined Hetmyer in the six-hitting fest. Taking the Windies to 169/2 in just 14 overs, both Hetmyer and Powell looked set to further torment the bowlers. After hitting Graeme Cremer for another maximum, Hetmyer fell to him while slogging one. He smashed 85 off 34 balls (7 fours and 7 sixes).

Hitting prowess Powell, Rutherford continue the hammering Powell also continued his show, completing his half-century off 29 balls. In the 17th over, Blessing Muzarabani dismissed the Windies dasher for a 35-ball 59 (4 fours and 4 sixes). Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd came out all guns blazing, getting WI past 200 in the 17th over. The latter (21 of 10 balls) fell to Richard Ngarava in the 19th over.

Information Rutherford, Holder ace finish Rutherford and Jason Holder gave a masterclass in death-over hitting, collecting 18 runs off the final over. The former returned unbeaten on 31 off 13 balls (3 fours and 2 sixes).