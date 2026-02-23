Shimron Hetmyer slams fastest T20 World Cup half-century for WI 

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer hammered an incredible 85 against Zimbabwe in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 8 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Hetmyer took the bowlers to cleaners after Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza elected to field. The former, who was dropped twice, smashed the fastest half-century for the Windies in T20 World Cups. Here are the key stats.

Start Hetmyer lifts WI after early blow The Zimbabwe seamers kept WI quiet in the first two overs. While Brandon King (9) departed early, Hetmyer and Shai Hope added a quickfire 37-run stand to steady the ship. Despite Hope's departure, the next few overs saw Hetmyer hammer the Zimbabwe spinners, including Raza. He raced to the 50-run mark off just 19 balls. And the Windies crossed 100 in the 10th over.

Finish Hetmyer falls for 85 Rovman Powell, who was earlier struggling to time the ball, also joined Hetmyer in the six-hitting fest. Taking the Windies to 169/2 in just 14 overs, both Hetmyer and Powell looked set to further torment the bowlers. After hitting Graeme Cremer for another maximum, Hetmyer fell to him while slogging one. He smashed 85 off 34 balls (7 fours and 7 sixes).

Information Record fifty for Hetmyer According to Cricbuzz, Hetmyer's 19-ball fifty is now the fastest for the West Indies in T20 World Cup history. He held the previous record (off 22 balls against Scotland at Eden Gardens).

Milestone Career-best T20I score Earlier in the innings, Hetmyer raced to 1,500 runs in T20I cricket. He became the 11th WI batter to reach this special milestone. Hetmyer, who slammed his ninth T20I half-century, now has 1,564 runs from 70 innings at an average of 24.82. His tally includes a strike rate of 138.89. Hetmyer's 85 against Zimbabwe is now his highest score in T20Is.