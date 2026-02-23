T20 World Cup: Shimron Hetmyer completes 1,500 T20I runs
What's the story
Shimron Hetmyer, the explosive West Indies batsman, has reached the milestone of 1,500 runs in T20 internationals (T20Is). He achieved the landmark with his 21st run in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Overall, Hetmyer became the 11th West Indies batter to reach this special milestone. Here are his stats.
Numbers
Eight fifties in the format
Hetmyer, who started his innings with 1,479 T20I runs, has taken his tally past 1,500 runs. Across 80 appearances for West Indies in this format, he has scored eight half-centuries with a top score of an unbeaten 81. His average (23-plus) is the second-worst among WI batters with 1,500-plus T20I runs, only behind Johnson Charles's 22.42. Hetmyer's strike rate is above 135.
T20 WCs
His run in T20 WCs
Though Hetmyer's overall T20I record is paltry, he has been sensational in T20 World Cups. Across 10 matches in the tourney, the batter has scored over 280 runs while averaging over 35. His strike rate goes beyond 140 as the tally includes a couple of fifties. Meanwhile, the southpaw has been on a roll this year, hammering 270-plus T20I runs at 43-plus (SR: 175-plus).