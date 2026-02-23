T20 World Cup: Shimron Hetmyer completes 1,500 T20I runs

Hetmyer, who started his innings with 1,479 T20I runs, has taken his tally past 1,500 runs. Across 80 appearances for West Indies in this format, he has scored eight half-centuries with a top score of an unbeaten 81. His average (23-plus) is the second-worst among WI batters with 1,500-plus T20I runs, only behind Johnson Charles's 22.42. Hetmyer's strike rate is above 135.

T20 WCs

His run in T20 WCs

Though Hetmyer's overall T20I record is paltry, he has been sensational in T20 World Cups. Across 10 matches in the tourney, the batter has scored over 280 runs while averaging over 35. His strike rate goes beyond 140 as the tally includes a couple of fifties. Meanwhile, the southpaw has been on a roll this year, hammering 270-plus T20I runs at 43-plus (SR: 175-plus).