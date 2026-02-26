T20 World Cup: India shatter records with 256/4 against Zimbabwe

India racked up a mammoth 256/4 against Zimbabwe in the must-win ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. With a shuffle in the batting order, each of India's top six batters made an impact, playing only 26 dot balls in total. India recorded their highest T20 World Cup total and hammered 17 sixes. Here are the key stats.

Start India ace Powerplay with Samson's inclusion India started with a new opening combination, welcoming Sanju Samson. Samson, who started with a six, smashed a 15-ball 24 before falling to Blessing Muzarabani. Before his dismissal, India were 46/0 in three overs. Ishan Kishan, who joined Abhishek Sharma after Samson's departure, also made his intent clear. India raced to 80/1 in six overs, their third-highest Powerplay total in T20 World Cups.

Team century Abhishek, Kishan take India past 100 Both Abhishek and Kishan continued their exploits against spinners after the fielding restrictions ended. They propelled India past 100 in just 9.1 overs. Although Kishan (38 off 24 balls) departed, Abhishek didn't stop his boundaries. He reached his half-century off 26 balls, his second-slowest in the format. Abhishek finally fell to Tinotenda Maposa for 55 off 30 balls (4 fours and 4 sixes).

Middle overs India continue to fly Skipper Suryakumar Yadav came in at No. 4 and started with a sweep that crossed the boundary. While Abhishek's dismissal left India at 150/3, the Indian captain smashed a quickfire 33 off 13 balls (3 fours and 2 sixes). Hardik Pandya was promoted ahead of Tilak Varma, and it yielded results. In two overs, India collected 22 runs before SKY departed.

Partnership Tilak, Hardik smash Zimbabwe bowlers In a rare event, Tilak arrived at No. 6. The left-handed batter, India's designated anchor, came out all guns blazing. While Hardik attacked the bowlers at the other end, Tilak showed his immaculate strokes all around the ground. The two added 84 runs off just 31 balls, taking India to 256/4, their highest total in T20 WCs and the second-highest overall.

Numbers Hardik's fourth half-century in T20 WCs Hardik, who finished with two maximums, raced to 50* off 23 balls (2 fours and 4 sixes). And Tilak also returned unbeaten on 44 off 16 balls (3 fours and 4 sixes). This was Hardik's fourth half-century in T20 World Cups. Overall, he completed his ninth fifty in the format. He now has 2,226 runs from 135 T20Is at a strike rate of 145.58.