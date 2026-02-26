Abhishek Sharma breaks shackles with maiden T20 World Cup fifty
What's the story
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma finally broke the shackles with his maiden half-century in ICC T20 World Cups. He hammered a 30-ball 55 against Zimbabwe in the crucial Super 8 encounter after India were invited to bat. Abhishek slammed a 26-ball half-century, his second-slowest in T20Is. Such has been the standard set by the Indian dasher. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Abhishek runs away after rare single
Abhishek had a new opening partner in Sanju Samson, who took the strike. In a rare event, the former started his innings with a single. However, he hammered 2 fours and a six off Tinotenda Maposa in the next over. While Samson departed, Abhishek took India to 80/1 along with Ishan Kishan in six overs. This marked India's third-highest Powerplay total in T20 WCs.
Score
Abhishek departs for 55
Both Abhishek and Kishan continued their exploits against spinners after the fielding restrictions ended. They propelled India past 100 in just 9.1 overs. Although Kishan departed, Abhishek didn't stop the flow of boundaries. As mentioned, he reached his half-century off 26 balls, his second-slowest in the format. He finally fell to Tinotenda Maposa for 55 off 30 balls (4 fours and 4 sixes).
Numbers
Ninth half-century in T20Is
Abhishek's blazing fifty follows his scores of 0, 0, 0, and 15 in the ongoing T20 World Cup. This was his maiden half-century in the tournament. Overall, Abhishek has raced to 1,367 runs from 43 T20Is at an average of 34.17. His tally includes nine half-centuries. Abhishek has a strike rate of 190.92, the highest in T20Is.