'You're one in a billion': SRK reacts to Coldplay's shoutout
What's the story
Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin recently paid tribute to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during a concert in Mumbai.
The concert, held at the DY Patil Stadium, has been trending ever since.
As he started a song, Martin shouted, "Shah Rukh Khan forever," sending fans into a frenzy. The moment soon went viral on social media.
Gratitude expressed
Khan expressed his gratitude to Martin on social media
Khan replied to Martin's shoutout by posting a video of the moment on his Instagram Stories and his X/Twitter feed.
He wrote, "Look at the stars...look how they shine for you...and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special...like your songs!! Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion my friend. India loves u (sic)."
Concert experience
Suhana Khan shared concert moments on social media
Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who attended the concert along with her brother AbRam Khan and friend Navya Naveli Nanda, also posted photos and a video of Martin's shoutout to her father.
She captioned her post with lyrics from Coldplay's hit song The Scientist, writing, "Take me back to the start."
The post featured images and videos from their experience at the show.