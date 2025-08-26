Ananya Panday praises Manish Malhotra's 'Gustaakh Ishq' teaser

More about the film and its team

Directed by Vibhu Puri, Gustaakh Ishq is set in Old Delhi and Punjab's vintage homes, with music by Vishal Bhardwaj and lyrics from Gulzar.

Produced under Malhotra's Stage5 Production banner, this marks his big move from fashion into film as a tribute to cinema that inspired him.

The movie hits theaters in November 2025 and promises a blend of classic storytelling with a fresh twist—definitely one to watch out for!