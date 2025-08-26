Ananya Panday praises Manish Malhotra's 'Gustaakh Ishq' teaser
Ananya Panday just shared her love for the Gustaakh Ishq teaser on Instagram, calling it "beautiful" and giving a nod to Manish Malhotra's creative journey.
The film features Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sharib Hashmi, and the teaser stands out with its retro romance feel set to the track Uljalool Ishq.
More about the film and its team
Directed by Vibhu Puri, Gustaakh Ishq is set in Old Delhi and Punjab's vintage homes, with music by Vishal Bhardwaj and lyrics from Gulzar.
Produced under Malhotra's Stage5 Production banner, this marks his big move from fashion into film as a tribute to cinema that inspired him.
The movie hits theaters in November 2025 and promises a blend of classic storytelling with a fresh twist—definitely one to watch out for!