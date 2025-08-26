'Thandakaaranyam' teaser out: Dinesh-Kalaiyarasan's film tackles tribal issues Entertainment Aug 26, 2025

"Thandakaaranyam," a new Tamil film directed by Adhiyan Adhirai and produced by Ranjith, is set to hit theaters on September 19.

Starring Dinesh and Kalaiyarasan, the movie's teaser promises a mix of romance and the struggles faced by tribal communities, all wrapped in a story with strong social themes.

Justin Prabhakaran's music helps set the mood for this unique drama.