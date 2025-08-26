Next Article
'Thandakaaranyam' teaser out: Dinesh-Kalaiyarasan's film tackles tribal issues
"Thandakaaranyam," a new Tamil film directed by Adhiyan Adhirai and produced by Ranjith, is set to hit theaters on September 19.
Starring Dinesh and Kalaiyarasan, the movie's teaser promises a mix of romance and the struggles faced by tribal communities, all wrapped in a story with strong social themes.
Justin Prabhakaran's music helps set the mood for this unique drama.
More about the film and its crew
The teaser—narrated by a female voice—hints at an emotional journey where love meets challenges against social and political odds. Dinesh's role seems especially compelling.
With cinematography by Pradeep Kaliraja and editing from Selva RK, the film continues director Adhirai's reputation for meaningful storytelling that tackles social issues.