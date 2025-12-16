IPL 2026: RR buy Ravi Bishnoi for ₹7.20 crore 

Bishnoi had a disappointing run in IPL 2025, where he took just nine wickets in 11 matches with an economy rate of 10.83. However, his overall IPL numbers are pretty impressive. The leggie has compiled 72 wickets in 77 IPL appearances (ER: 8.21). With 48 scalps at an economy of 8.80, Bishnoi is LSG's highest wicket-taker in the IPL.

Career

61 wickets for Team India

Bishnoi has also made a mark in Team India colors. He currently has 61 wickets from 42 T20Is at 19.37. He owns two four-wicket hauls in the format. Overall in the 20-over format, Bishnoi has claimed 194 wickets from 166 games at an average of 23.77. His economy is under eight (7.54) as he has tallied three four-wicket hauls.