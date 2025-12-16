IPL 2026: KKR buy Matheesha Pathirana for ₹18 crore

Sri Lankan pace-bowling sensation Matheesha Pathirana has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping ₹18 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. The pacer, who has a slinging action, can bowl 150kmph yorkers with precision. He had been an asset for the Chennai Super Kings before being released after a modest IPL 2025 season. Here are further details.

IPL career 47 wickets in IPL Pathirana made a name for himself in IPL 2023, helping CSK clinch the title. He took 19 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 8.01. In IPL 2025, his performance was below par as he took only 13 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 10.13. Overall in IPL, he has taken 47 wickets from 32 games (ER: 8.68).

Career 136 wickets in T20 cricket Pathirana has played 101 matches in T20 cricket, taking 136 wickets at an average of 21.27. This includes five hauls of four wickets and an economy rate of 8.58. Notably, 31 of his wickets have come in 21 T20Is for Sri Lanka, with his economy being 8.66. Notably, the 22-year-old tall and lanky fast bowler has been injury-prone.