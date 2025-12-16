Next Article
IPL 2026 auction: Delhi Capitals acquire Ben Duckett
By Parth Dhall
Dec 16, 2025 03:49 pm
Delhi Capitals (DC) have acquired England opener Ben Duckett to strengthen their top order. The English batter, who emerged as a by-product of the Bazball method, was bought for ₹2 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16. The Capitals earlier made another steal deal in the form of David Miller. Here are further details.
Maiden IPL stint for Duckett
Duckett has been among England's most prolific batters in Test cricket. He has an impressive strike rate of 86.02 in whites. Duckett, set for his maiden IPL stint, has a strike rate of 153.64 in 20 T20Is. In 216 T20s, the left-handed batter has racked up 5,397 runs with a strike rate of 140.18. His tally includes 34 half-centuries.