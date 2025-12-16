Ben Duckett has over 5,000 T20 runs

IPL 2026 auction: Delhi Capitals acquire Ben Duckett

By Parth Dhall 03:49 pm Dec 16, 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) have acquired England opener Ben Duckett to strengthen their top order. The English batter, who emerged as a by-product of the Bazball method, was bought for ₹2 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16. The Capitals earlier made another steal deal in the form of David Miller. Here are further details.