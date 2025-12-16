SL's Wanindu Hasaranga set to play for LSG in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants , who earlier let go of Ravi Bishnoi, have bolstered their spin attack by acquiring Wanindu Hasaranga . The Sri Lanka wrist-spinner was bought for ₹2 crore, his base price, by the Super Giants at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16. Hasaranga was released by Rajasthan Royals after the 2025 IPL season. Here are further details.

Career A look at his IPL career Hasaranga, one of the most prolific T20 spinners, made his IPL debut in 2021. He played three seasons for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His most successful season was 2022, where he took 26 wickets from 16 matches at an average of 16.53. However, he was far from his best for RR this year, taking just 11 wickets at 33.72.

Information Overall T20 stats According to ESPNcricinfo, Hasaranga has accounted for 46 wickets from 37 IPL games at an average of 24.32. His economy rate reads 8.41. Overall, he owns 332 T20 wickets at 17.46. With the bat, he has scored 9 half-centuries with a strike rate of 142.53.