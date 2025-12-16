IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock returns to Mumbai Indians

De Kock has played for a host of franchises in the IPL. He currently owns 3,309 runs from 115 games at an average of 30.63. The tally includes 24 fifties and a couple of tons. He could manage just 152 runs from eight games last season at 21.71. 97 of his runs came in a solitary match.

Stats

His overall stats in T20 cricket

In a stunning display of batting prowess, de Kock recently scored a blistering 90 runs off just 46 balls in the second T20I against India at Mullanpur. This knock saw him go past 11,500 runs in T20 cricket. Overall in the 20-over format, de Kock has raced to 11,543 runs at 30.94. 2,706 of his runs have come in T20Is at 30.40.