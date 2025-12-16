IPL 2026: Quinton de Kock returns to Mumbai Indians
What's the story
South Africa's star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has been sold to Mumbai Indians for a sum of ₹1 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction. The southpaw was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders after IPL 2025, as he had a paltry season with the bat. Nevertheless, de Kock starred in MI's 2019 and 2020 title-winning campaigns.
Career
Over 3,000 runs in the league
De Kock has played for a host of franchises in the IPL. He currently owns 3,309 runs from 115 games at an average of 30.63. The tally includes 24 fifties and a couple of tons. He could manage just 152 runs from eight games last season at 21.71. 97 of his runs came in a solitary match.
Stats
His overall stats in T20 cricket
In a stunning display of batting prowess, de Kock recently scored a blistering 90 runs off just 46 balls in the second T20I against India at Mullanpur. This knock saw him go past 11,500 runs in T20 cricket. Overall in the 20-over format, de Kock has raced to 11,543 runs at 30.94. 2,706 of his runs have come in T20Is at 30.40.