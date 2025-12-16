IPL 2026: RCB sign Venkatesh Iyer for ₹7 crore

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have signed Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer to bolster their batting order. Venkatesh bagged a ₹7 crore deal with the Royal Challengers at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16. While Lucknow Super Giants first raised the paddle, Gujarat Titans, RCB, and Kolkata Knight Riders joined the bidding war to acquire the Indian all-rounder.

IPL career A look at his IPL career Venkatesh made his IPL debut in 2021 and scored 370 runs in 10 matches, helping KKR reach the final. However, they lost the summit clash to Chennai Super Kings. In their title-winning year (2024), Venkatesh scored 370 runs with a strike rate of 158.79. However, his performance tanked in 2025 as he managed just 142 runs in 11 matches at 20.28 (SR: 139.21).

Potential Venkatesh made merry at IPL 2025 auction Venkatesh Iyer was the third-most expensive player at the IPL 2025 auction. KKR signed him for a record ₹23.75 crore. Overall, the Indian batter owns 1,462 runs from 62 IPL games (SR: 137.32). His tally includes a ton and 12 half-centuries. Venkatesh has racked up 3,179 runs in 144 T20s at a strike rate of 138.63. The handy medium-pacer also owns 55 wickets.