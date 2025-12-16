Volkswagen offers discounts up to ₹1.55L in December

Volkswagen India has launched a special campaign called 'Volkswagen FastFest' to celebrate Christmas and the New Year. The company is providing benefits of up to ₹1.55 lakh on two of its popular models, the Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan . The deals vary by variants and include a combination of cash discounts, exchange/scrappage bonuses, and corporate/institutional schemes, among other benefits.

Deal specifics Offers on Taigun and Virtus models The Volkswagen FastFest campaign offers a range of benefits on the Taigun and Virtus models. The Taigun Sport variant, which features a 1.0-liter TSI engine with an automatic transmission, comes with benefits worth up to ₹80,000. For the Taigun GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI DSG model, these benefits include the first six EMIs and ₹50,000 exchange benefits.

Additional perks Benefits on Taigun Chrome and Virtus models The new offers have also brought down the starting price of the Taigun Chrome to ₹10,58,300 (ex-showroom). There are benefits worth up to ₹1 lakh on the Taigun Highline Plus 1.0L TSI AT model. The Virtus model starts at ₹10,14,100 (ex-showroom) under these new offers with benefits worth up to ₹1 lakh on the Highline 1.0L TSI AT variant and up to ₹1.55 lakh on the Topline 1.0L TSI AT variant.