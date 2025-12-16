Volkswagen ID. Polo EV is coming in 2026

Volkswagen is bringing out the all-electric ID. Polo in Spring 2026, priced around €25,000 (approximately ₹22 lakh). The ID. Polo is about the same size as the classic Polo and offers more space, building on the legacy of the Polo with an electric twist—and it's part of VW's bigger push for affordable EVs.

Specs at a glance: You'll get three power options: 85 kW, 99 kW, or a punchier 155 kW version.

The entry models use a 37kWh battery with fast charging up to 90kW DC; the higher-end variant packs a bigger 52kWh battery for up to 450km range and even faster charging at 130kW DC.

Why it might be worth a look The ID. Polo EV is about the same size as today's Polo but offers more boot space (435L—24% more than petrol models), plus advanced safety and driver assistance features.

If you want something practical, stylish, and electric without breaking the bank, this could be one to watch.