US Senate votes to reject Trump's tariffs on 100+ countries
What's the story
The United States Senate has voted to reject President Donald Trump's global tariffs on over 100 countries. The resolution, which aimed to repeal the "reciprocal" tariffs, was passed with a 51-47 vote. Notably, four Republican senators, namely Susan Collins (Maine), Mitch McConnell (Kentucky), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), and Rand Paul (Kentucky), joined Democrats in supporting the measure.
Bipartisan support
Republicans side with Democrats on tariff-related votes
This is the third time in a week that Republicans have sided with Democrats on tariff-related votes. Earlier, they had voted to repeal tariffs on Brazil and Canada. The vote comes as Trump returns from a trade meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where he announced plans to reduce tariffs on Chinese imports from 57% to 47%.
Resolution details
Senate resolution to end national emergency
The Senate resolution seeks to end the national emergency declared by Trump on April 2, which he termed "Liberation Day." This declaration was used to impose reciprocal tariffs globally. The vote is largely symbolic but is a victory for critics of Trump's trade policies. However, it is unlikely to pass in the House, as Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to block it, and Trump would likely veto it.
Economic impact
Tariffs hurting consumers, says Ron Wyden
Senator Ron Wyden (Oregon), the lead Democratic sponsor of the resolution, said the tariffs are hurting consumers. "More than three-quarters of families say their monthly expenses have increased by more than $100 a month," The Hill quoted him as saying. Meanwhile, Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, said that "when he [Trump] sees Republicans starting to vote against his policies, even in small numbers, that makes an impression on him and can often cause him to alter his behavior."