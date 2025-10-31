Epstein effect: Andrew is no longer a prince

Prince Andrew , younger brother to King Charles III , has been stripped of his royal title and will vacate the Royal Lodge in Windsor. The decision was announced by Buckingham Palace on Friday, October 31, 2025. His new name will be Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. The palace said King Charles "has today initiated a formal process" to remove the title and end the lease on Royal Lodge.

Relocation details Andrew will move to a private property on Sandringham Estate Prince Andrew will now move to a private property on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. As per AP, he will receive private financial aid from the king. The surname Mountbatten Windsor was created in 1960 by combining the surnames of Queen Elizabeth II (Windsor) and Prince Philip (Mountbatten). The palace's announcement comes after Andrew gave up his other royal titles earlier this month, including the Duke of York.

Allegations overview Decision comes amid sexual abuse allegations against Andrew The decision to strip Andrew of his title comes amid allegations of sexual abuse against him. Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her as a teenager, reiterated her claims in a posthumous memoir released this year. Giuffre noted three instances when the prince slept with her, and recalled Andrew was "entitled - as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright." Andrew has consistently denied these allegations.

Epstein ties Andrew's links to convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein Andrew has been linked to convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. He hosted them at his Windsor property in 2006, just months after an arrest warrant was issued for Epstein. Court documents released earlier this year also revealed that Andrew was in touch with Epstein, much after he had originally said he was. Historians say that Andrew will remain excluded from royal public life after this decision.