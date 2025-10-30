Did Zohran Mamdani's mother Mira Nair use slur against Americans?

In a 2013 interview with Hindustan Times, filmmaker Mira Nair described her son Zohran Mamdani as "not an American at all." The remarks have resurfaced as Mamdani, who was born in Uganda and raised between India and America, is now the leading candidate in New York City's mayoral race. Nair said he is a "total desi" and "very much us," noting he was "not (a) firang at all." And now, usage of "firangi" has returned to haunt Mamdani.

Identity debate 'It's flippant, divisive, and dripping with contempt' The term "firang" has been criticized by Mehek Cooke, an Indian-born lawyer and consultant for the GOP. Cooke, on Fox News, argued that using it to describe one's own child raised in America is derogatory and shows contempt for the country. "It's the word used back in India to mock outsiders, to say you don't belong." She said, "It's flippant, divisive, and dripping with contempt for the very country that gave your family a better life."

Background Mamdani's political ambitions and education While the old statement raises a storm in the mayoral battle, let's look into Mamdani's roots. Mamdani moved to New York at the age of seven and became a naturalized US citizen in 2018. He studied at Bowdoin College, during which time his mother described him as a "very chaalu fellow" or street smart. Nair also hinted at his early political ambitions, saying he is "very involved with current affairs, politics, and political issues."