'Toy Story 5' trailer: It's toys v/s technology this time

Disney and Pixar have released the first trailer and poster for their upcoming animated sequel Toy Story 5. The film will hit theaters on June 19, 2026. It will see Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and other familiar characters tackle a new challenge in the digital age. The story revolves around technology competing for children's attention instead of rival toys.

Trailer highlights Bonnie gets a new tablet in the trailer The trailer features Bonnie, the young owner introduced in Toy Story 4, receiving a new tablet device called Lilypad. The device is voiced by Greta Lee and seems to be intelligent and confident, creating tension as traditional toys struggle to remain relevant in a digital world. One of the most emotional moments in the trailer is the long-awaited reunion between Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Another sad highlight is Woody returning with a bald spot on his head.

Character lineup New characters introduced alongside returning favorites The trailer introduces new characters like Atlas, a cheerful GPS hippo toy voiced by Craig Robinson, and Snappy, an excitable camera toy voiced by Shelby Rabara. New child character Blaze, an animal-loving girl, and Dr. Nutcase, a toy uneasy about modern technology, are also introduced. Returning favorites Hamm, Rex, Slinky Dog, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Bo Peep, Dolly, Trixie, Duke Caboom, and Forky are featured prominently in the trailer, too.

