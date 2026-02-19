Kerala HC issues notice to producer over 'Kerala Story 2'

Petition details

'Several statements that have the potential to create law-and-order...'

Namboodiri argued that the teaser of The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond gives a distorted view of Kerala. He said, "The teaser shows the story of three women from Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan who fall into the trap of terrorists who weaponize romance to convert unmarried girls and change the demography of the country." "As the characters speak to the screen in the teaser, they make several statements that have the potential to create a law-and-order situation."