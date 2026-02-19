Kerala HC issues notice to producer over 'Kerala Story 2'
What's the story
The Kerala High Court has issued notices to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Central Board of Film Certification, and the producer of The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond. This comes after a petition was filed seeking to halt the movie's release. The petitioner, Sreedev Namboodiri, a biologist by profession, claimed that the film's teaser "shocked his conscience" as it portrays Kerala in a negative light.
Petition details
'Several statements that have the potential to create law-and-order...'
Namboodiri argued that the teaser of The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond gives a distorted view of Kerala. He said, "The teaser shows the story of three women from Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan who fall into the trap of terrorists who weaponize romance to convert unmarried girls and change the demography of the country." "As the characters speak to the screen in the teaser, they make several statements that have the potential to create a law-and-order situation."
Regional impact
Petitioner warns of communal, regional disharmony due to film
Namboodiri expressed concerns that the film's title implies that the events depicted are solely taking place in Kerala, even though the teaser includes stories from other states. He warned that such a portrayal could "stigmatize an entire regional population, disturb public order, and trigger communal and regional disharmony." The petitioner has sought either a stay on the film's release or directions for the Central Government to expedite its decision on a revision petition related to this case.