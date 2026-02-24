Harry Brook becomes first-ever captain with T20 World Cup century

England captain Harry Brook slammed a splendid ton against Pakistan in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in Pallekele. Brook led the charge as England attempted to chase 165. He played a captain's knock after the Englishmen were down to 35/3. Brook has become the third England player and the first-ever captain with a T20 World Cup century.

Charge Brook takes charge at No. 3 England's chase was off to a poor start as Phil Salt departed on the very first ball. Shaheen Afridi took two more wickets to dent England. Brook, who promoted himself at No. 3, took England to 53/3 in six overs. Before the fielding restrictions ended, Brook smashed spinner Mohammad Nawaz for 2 fours and a six to up the ante.

Century 50-ball ton for Brook Although Brook single-handedly anchored and attacked, spinner Usman Tariq gave England another blow, dismissing Tom Banton. Nevertheless, Brook raced to his half-century off 28 balls and took England past 100 in the 12th over. However, Sam Curran's dismissal left England reeling at 103/5. Brook later made the affair one-sided, reaching his century off 50 balls. He fell to Shaheen right after that.

Milestone Brook joins these names As mentioned, Brook is the third player to score a century for England in T20 World Cup history, joining Alex Hales and Jos Buttler. This was his maiden century in the format. However, he became the first-ever captain to score a T20 World Cup century. The previous highest score by a captain in the tournament was 98 by Chris Gayle (vs India, Bridgetown, 2010).

Information Joint third-fastest ton in T20 WC According to Cricbuzz, Brook slammed the joint second-fastest century in T20 World Cup history with Gayle (50 balls vs South Africa, 2007). The duo is only behind Gayle's 47-ball ton against England in Mumbai in 2016.